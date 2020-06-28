Investigation after body found by dog walker on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Spanish police have launched an investigation after a man’s “lifeless body” was discovered by a dog walker in the Murcia region this morning.

CLOSE to the victim’s body in Villaricos, Mula, was a vehicle, registered in Cabezo de Torres, which police believe may have belonged to the deceased.

A resident walking his dog at about 8.30 am this morning sounded the alarm after he found the victim, who appeared to have fallen a few meters, according to sources.

The Guardia Civil said there are “no indications that the death was caused by what are considered natural causes”, and have opened an investigation.