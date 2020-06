A REDUCED Starlite Festival comprising of almost exclusively Spanish acts and musicians is still due to go ahead during the month of August and interviews are about to take place to fill 400 jobs.

Those required will be involved in hospitality, ticketing, audio-visual work and logistics with interviews taking place at the Marbella Congress Palace on June 30 and July 1 and 2 but in order to attend, you must register by tomorrow (June 29) at www.starlitemarbella.com.