Dead Body Found Near Spain’s Costa del Sol AP-7 Motorway

A dead man’s body has been found near Costa del Sol’s Calahonda AP-7 motorway.

IT’S believed he fell into a a manhole by a road during a walk near a Calahonda urbanisation, earlier today. Fire services, the Guardia Civil and the Public Health Services Company were alerted to the incident this afternoon at around 5pm. The man (of around 40 years of age) was reported to be dead by the time he was pulled out of the 2.5 metre deep manhole by firefighters this evening, according to the emergency services. No further details have yet been released.