Council on Spain’s Costa del Sol Guarantees Beach Access for All

THE Estepona Council is taking positive steps to ensure that those with reduced mobility can enjoy the beach and sea this summer.

Running until September 26, lifeguards on the Monterroso area of La Rada beach as well as El Cristo beach will be on hand from noon until 8pm to assist those will mobility problems.

The council has obtained 12 amphibious chairs, 12 adapted loungers, 12 four wheeled sand walkers and 10 special crutches which are available for beach use and confirms that if the demand exceeds availability, then it will purchase more.

The lifeguard service has also been strengthened by increasing the number of beaches with rescue workers and there is a drone that can assist rescue work.