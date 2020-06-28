Coronavirus Costa del Sol – British Holidaymakers in Booking Frenzy to Spain as Crisis Fades Away

Searches for breaks in Spain increase by more than 50 percent as Britons desperately look for summer holiday light at the end of the lockdown tunnel.

UK travel agents are reporting a massive increase in enquiries from British holidaymakers wanting to visit Spain this year and the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca are coming out tops!

Now that Spain and the UK have come to an agreement of free movement of travel hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers are fervently trawling the internet for bargains, and there are plenty to be had!

Hotels, Motels and Airbnb are all now offering very attractive rates for the summer and the winter season across the whole of Spain.

One thing that is believed to have stirred up interest are the very low levels of coronavirus still present in Spain. Bars, restaurants, and beaches are all geared up and ready to feed and entertain the hoards of tourists like they have done so many years in the past and adapting well to the new “normality”. TW

