C0vid-19 victims “will not be forgotten” pledges Catalonia President as date is set for official tribute

The President of the regional government of Catalonia has pledged Covid-19 victims will not be forgotten as he announced an official tribute will be held on July 9.

QUIM TORRA said an institutional event will be held in Lleida in memory of the 349 people who have died during the pandemic.

Quim Torra dedicated an “immense embrace” to all the families of Lleida who have lost a loved one to the killer bug, and said this “same embrace will be extended to all of Catalonia on July 9, so that victims “will not be forgotten”.

-- Advertisement --



Exactly where the memorial will be held is expected to be announced by the government over the next few days.