BREAKING NEWS USA : Man Shot Dead at Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville after Gunman Opened Fire on Demonstrators

One man has been shot dead at a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville after a white man opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in a crowded park.

At least two people were shot – one fatally – in the incident at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, at around 9 p.m. local time last night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies performed life-saving measures on an as-yet-unidentified male victim but he died at the scene. The shooting took place at the park that has become a focal point for the city’s protests demanding justice for Taylor, the black EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) who was gunned down by police in her apartment back in March.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

Taylor was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home. She was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered her apartment to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the officers had announced themselves and returned gunfire when Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

Officers didn’t find drugs in her apartment when they entered, her family has said.