BREAKING NEWS: Italian Troops Deployed to Contain Bulgarian Immigrants in COVID-19 Outbreak North of Naples

The Italian army has been drafted into a small village town close to Naples to secure a residential complex in the country’s south where 49 immigrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus cluster in the small town of Mondragone, north of Naples, was discovered earlier this week among a community of Bulgarian farm workers who live in the compound. An emergency was declared when it was discovered some of the infected people had escaped the camp in the middle of the night.

The regional governor immediately declared a “red zone” around the compound, barring residents from leaving, and fences were set up around apartment buildings to keep people in. Still, 13 of the 49 people known to have the virus managed to slip out through the cordon and have yet to be found.

A massive police search is underway for the escapees as Italy is still experiencing new clusters of outbreaks across the country which they believe is mainly due to migrant workers returning to their place of work.