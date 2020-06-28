No New Covid-19 Deaths BUT Coronavirus Outbreaks Soar on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that Andalucia accounts for half of the country’s 20 active outbreaks.

THE 10 outbreaks across the region account for approximately 200 positive cases. The latest outbreak detected in Malaga has been located in Axarquía, where six people have been diagnosed for the disease and their contacts are now being traced and tested. Coupled with Malaga’s Red Cross outbreak, affecting 91 people, the centre of Malaga has become a huge concern for the country’s health authorities and tourism bodies.

Andalucia has now registered 10 coronavirus outbreaks in the five provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almería, with a total of 181 confirmed cases, with an additional 19 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. Granada accounts for five coronavirus outbreaks, affecting 47 people. The other three outbreaks detected in Andalucia are located in Campo de Gibraltar with 23 infected; in Lepe (Huelva) with 10 infected; and in the Levante-Alto Almanzora district of Almería, where four people are affected. These three outbreaks are considered “controlled” because the contact study has been completed and all the suspects have been traced and tested, and there have been no increase in new infections over the last 24 hours, confirmed the health authorities.

However, 41 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the region, of which 11 are currently receiving intensive care treatment. On a positive note, there have been no new deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours in Andalucia, so the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the region stands at 1,438 since the pandemic began.