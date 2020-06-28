130 partygoers evicted from Amnesia nightclub in Spain’s holiday hotspot Ibiza

Some 130 partygoers were evicted from Amnesia nightclub in Spain’s holiday hotspot Ibiza for not wearing masks and flouting social distancing measures.

THE owner argued it was a private party but Guardia Civil and Local Police officers in San Antonio ordered everybody to leave at around 7am this morning.

Police shut down the party after calls from nearby residents that a party was being held and that the loud music was causing a nuisance.

Officers have filed a complaint against the owner of the premises for failing to comply with the rules set out in the Nueva Normalidad Decree, although he claims it was a private celebration and not open to the general public.

The regulations approved by the Balearic Islands Executive states that only nightclubs and venues with a capacity of less than 300 people can be opened.

These venues can offer a bar service until 10pm and must close at 2am.

Amnesia is one of the island’s best-known nightclubs internationally, and has a capacity for around 5,000 people.