WHO Confirms: COVID-19 is Similar to the Spanish Flu Which Came Back in Autumn Stronger Than Ever

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced worrying news which confirms that COVID-19 shows a similar pattern to the Spanish Flu which came back in autumn in an even stronger wave.

The Spanish flu is renowned for being the most severe pandemic in contemporary history, although this could soon be eclipsed by the coronavirus crisis.

The Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 influenza pandemic, was first detected in Spring, and the first wave was not particularly deadly. When the second wave erupted in September, the death rate rose steeply.

According to Ranieri Guerra, the Assistant Director for Strategic Initiatives for the WHO, the coronavirus behaves in a similar pattern to the Spanish flu, which “descended in the summer and returned fiercely in September and October, causing 50 million deaths during its second wave”.

Similarly, Walter Ricciardi the adviser to the Ministry of Health in Italy has stated: “This virus will spread amongst young people, who will become the carriers of the infection”.