‘White lives don’t matter’ – Twitter Delete Cambridge Academics Post

A controversial tweet that was posted by a Cambridge University professor saying ‘White lives don’t matter’ has been deleted by Twitter, she has claimed.

Professor Priyamvada Gopal, a fellow of Churchill College, sparked a furious backlash after she posted the tweet saying: “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives.”

Since posting, the professor has received death threats and abuse, while a petition was launched demanding that she be fired by Cambridge University.

It comes after a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester just after kick-off between Manchester City and Burnley on Monday night, sparking a police investigation.

Prof Gopal later confirmed that the tweet had been deleted by Twitter, but said she stood by it as it was about “structure and ideology” rather than people.

She wrote: “I would also like to make clear I stand by my tweets, now deleted by Twitter, not me. They were very clearly speaking to a structure and ideology, not about people. My Tweet said whiteness is not special, not a criterion for making lives matter. I stand by that.”