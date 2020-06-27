These Are The 15 Countries Allowed in the EU After July 1 That Can Enjoy The Summer in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol

After much debate and deliberation, the EU has agreed on the 15 countries which will be allowed to enter the European bloc after July 1 and enjoy their summer in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Once border restrictions are lifted on July 1, international tourism will be welcomed once again as Europe tries to grapple with the realities of this ‘new normality’.

Although EU member states and countries within the Schengen zone have been granted freedom to move throughout the European Union, member states have had a more difficult time coming to an agreement on which other countries will have this privilege.

-- Advertisement --



Sadly, the United States, Brazil and Russia have not made the list as both countries are battling with the virus on an unprecedented level.

So far, the countries that have made the list include Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Uruguay, Montenegro, Serbia, Georgia, and Rwanda.

The 15th country on the list is China, however, this is still a point of contention as it depends if China will also open its doors to Europeans.