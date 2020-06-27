Struggling Bars in Spain’s Costa Blanca Ask Brits to Come Back and Save Their Businesses

The coronavirus crisis has been especially tough for the bars in the hospitality sector and now owners are asking British tourists to come back and save their businesses.

Not only are these businesses struggling to make back the profits they lost during the quarantine, but some have been unnecessarily hassled by the police and threatened with hefty fines.

The London Bar in Benidorm has announced that yesterday, June 26, it received yet another visit from police regarding the noise level at the establishment.

-- Advertisement --



According to the owner, there were only a dozen locals on the terrace enjoying their drinks and chatting away, with no music playing on the Soundsystem.

Although the bar has a 4:00 a.m. license, the police came at around 12:00 a.m. to check their paperwork to ensure and music limiter on the sound system after they ‘received noise complaints.

The police argued that the health crisis meant there were new rules and that by 2:30 a.m. all customers had to be gone. The London Bar has received its first official warning and they are worried as this happened early in the night when there was not even any music playing.

“People are having fun and I’m obeying the law”, argued the bar on its social media page. The owner has called out to “tourists to come back and show” their “support” because “after one more fine” the business is “done”.