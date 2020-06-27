Spain’s PM Urges Residents ‘Not to Let Their Guard Down’ Amidst Covid-19 Outbreaks

Today, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has urged the country’s citizens “not to let their guard down”, particularly given the rising number of coronavirus outbreaks in recent days.

HE said each citizen must become “a wall” against the spread of the virus to prevent further outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic, by continuing to respect health and safety measures. During his first party campaign since the lockdown for the 2020 Galician regional election due to be held on Sunday July 12 2020, he cautioned the public against complacency. “We shouldn’t yet speak of the pandemic or the coronavirus in the past, but rather in the present because it will remain amongst us until a remedy or a vaccine can be found,” he warned.

Spain has registered several outbreaks across the country in the ‘New Normal’, which have set alarm bells ringing across the country, and internationally. Nine outbreaks have been announced in the Andalucian region alone, which is a huge cause for concern amongst both holidaymakers and the tourism industry, as reported.