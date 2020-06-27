Spain’s Government Maintains its Position – No Cruises in Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca Until The Health Crisis is Over

Spain’s central government has remained firm on its position regarding the docking of cruises in its ports. That means the ports in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will not receive its usual influx of tourists this year.

Cruises have been a worrying sector of the tourism industry and one of the worst affected during the pandemic. Many cruises during the peak of the crisis were left stranded at sea with hundreds of passengers still on board, as no country was prepared to let them disembark on their land.

Cruises are difficult to navigate in a post-coronavirus climate because their frequent stops across countries and the large number of passengers who all share common areas makes it very challenging to monitor.

-- Advertisement --



Therefore, the central government has decided to keep firm on its position and prohibit the entry of any cruise type vessels into Spain until the end of the health crisis.