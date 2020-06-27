Spain Counts 50 Covid-19 Outbreaks Since May De-escalation of which 23 are Still Active

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are currently 23 active outbreaks across the country.

SINCE de-escalation in May, the country has suffered 50 outbreaks including the current 23. Nine of these are centred in the Andalucian region, as reported. As well as the outbreaks, around 191 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, the same as yesterday. In total, 248,469 people have been registered with the disease diagnosed by a PCR test, according to the Ministry of Health. In addition, three deaths from the disease were registered today, compared to eight yesterday, taking the country’s death toll to 28,341.

Today, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has urged the country’s citizens “not to let their guard down”, particularly given the rising number of coronavirus outbreaks in recent days. During his first party campaign since the lockdown for the 2020 Galician regional election due to be held on Sunday July 12 2020, the leader of PSOE cautioned the public against complacency. He added that each citizen must become “a wall” against the spread of the virus to prevent further outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic, by continuing to respect health and safety measures, as reported.