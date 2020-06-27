Some mates! Youngsters arrested for stealing thousands in jewellery and clothes from friend’s house in Spain holiday destination Mallorca

SO much for friends. Guardia Civil have arrested six youngsters for stealing more than €10,000 in jewellery, watches and clothes from a friend’s house.

The group have also been charged with doing more than €2,000 worth of damage during the break-in at the property in Marratxi.

-- Advertisement --



One of them had reportedly found out the family house of a close friend would be empty one night and the youngsters decided to take advantage of there being no one there to do the place over.

At around 2am they forced open the back doors to get in and grabbed the valuables.

Pont d’Inca Guardia Civil identified the group as possible suspects, and that they were selling what had been taken at knockdown prices.

The Guardia has recovered some of the stolen items and returned them to the rightful owners.