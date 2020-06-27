Seafront prom graffiti grumbles on Spain’s Costa Almeria

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
NOT HAPPY: “It’s not art. It’s a disgusting mess, the city council tweeted. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almeria @aytoalm

“IT’S not art, it’s not rebelliousness. It’s a disgusting mess.”

That was Almeria council’s response to the appearance of graffiti on the Costacabana beach promenade’s walls, signposts, rubbish bins and showers at the weekend.

CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almeria @aytoalm

“Almeria’s beaches are an important part of our image as a city. What’s more they are a necessary tourism resource, from which many Almerians make a living”, the city authority pointe out in a tweet.

The council called on locals to “respect your city” and to “respect your neighbours.”





