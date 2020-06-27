Seafront prom graffiti grumbles on Spain’s Costa Almeria

“IT’S not art, it’s not rebelliousness. It’s a disgusting mess.”

That was Almeria council’s response to the appearance of graffiti on the Costacabana beach promenade’s walls, signposts, rubbish bins and showers at the weekend.

“Almeria’s beaches are an important part of our image as a city. What’s more they are a necessary tourism resource, from which many Almerians make a living”, the city authority pointe out in a tweet.

The council called on locals to “respect your city” and to “respect your neighbours.”