Saturday Sales Soar As Brits Return To Spain

After the Covid-19 pandemic forcing to put everyone’s travel plans on hold, it seems that Summer holidays are back on in Spain, as some holiday firms reported a record number of sales on Saturday.

With Spain’s tourist industry set to be one of the hardest hit in the world, the future is looking a little sunnier for the country this weekend, as people flock to book their post-lockdown holidays.

Travel companies such as TUI are claiming record sales numbers and huge increases of bookings, with the holiday rental company Spain-holiday.com reporting their busiest Saturday ever as the brits seek out their poolside villas.

The huge surge comes after the changes in travel restrictions set to be announced on July 6, meaning that brits returning from certain countries in Europe won’t have to face a two week quarantine period.

Although this is a positive step forward for the Spanish and European tourism industry, the UK government urges caution to make travel as safe as possible and claims they won’t hesitate to back on any changes should the risk re-emerge.