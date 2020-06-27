Rural Homes in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Booked to The Brim for August

According to a rural holiday home booking site, Ruralidays, Costa del Sol’s Malaga is booked to the brim this august.

Holidaymakers are opting for a different kind of summer this year and many have chosen to rent a secluded home in a rural area to enjoy with family and friends rather than flocking to the busy coast.

The occupation rates in rural homes across Malaga are close to 100% in August. According to Ruralidays, the website dedicated to the commercialisation and renting of rural homes, the ‘star product’ this summer has been rural houses in the countryside with private pools.

The Costa del Sol has been one of the most in-demand regions for this type of holiday and reservation rates for rural homes in August surpass the 80% mark, and are near 90% for houses with a pool.

The clientele that makes up these impressive occupation rates come from the national market, around 47%, contrastingly, in 2019 the national market only made up 8%.