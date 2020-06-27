Over 80% of Spain’s Cinema’s Open Doors to Public this Weekend from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

Approximately 80% of the country’s cinemas will be open from this weekend after three months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Federation of Cinemas of Spain (FECE).

The gradual opening of cinemas actually began on May 25 but, as of this weekend, it is estimated that around 80% of the cinemas throughout Spain will be open to the public again, albeit with more restrictions. Cinemas, however, must adhere to stringent security and hygiene protocols drawn up by FECE, which includes measures such as promoting the online purchase of tickets, paying by card at the box office using contactless (without pin), as well as informative posters about sanitary measures and the physical distances that need to be respected in the premises.

Gel dispensers should also be available at various points of the facilities for spectators and workers. Cinemas must now also increase frequency of cleaning and disinfecting their facilities with special attention to contact surfaces, bathrooms and theatres between sessions. Distances between customers must be maintained from arriving at the box office until leaving the screening room through measures such as indicators on the ground, reduced capacity and staggered screenings.