Moving tribute to C0vid-19 victims in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THE lighting of candles for each of the 226 people who have lost their life to Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands since the start of the pandemic formed the focus of a moving tribute to the victims of the virus on Friday at the La Lonja in Mallorca capital Palma.

Relatives of the victims, patients who have overcome coronavirus and health professionals working on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 played the main part in the commemoration, which was attended by Balearic President Francina Armengol and members of the regional government, and the main representatives of Mallorca’s institutions and civil society.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled in memory of all the victims, and relatives and patients offered a bouquet of flowers to representatives of paramedics to thank them for their work.

The homage to the Covid victims ended with a minute’s silence and a performance of ‘El Cant dels Ocells’ by Balearic Island Symphony Orchestra cellist Emmanuel Bleuse.