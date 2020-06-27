More than 50% Andalucia’s New Covid-19 Cases Concentrated in Malaga Threatens Costa del Sol Tourism

More than half of the 172 new Covid-19 cases registered in Andalucia are focused in Malaga, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

THIS is causing huge concern not just for holidaymakers already visiting or planning to visit the Costa del Sol this summer, but also the tourism industry, which has yet to recover from huge lockdown losses. Andalucia has confirmed that there are nine outbreaks across the region. They include five provinces – with Granada accounting for five of the outbreaks, and one each in Malaga, Almeria, Huelva and Cadiz.

The majority of Malaga’s cases are as a result of the outbreak at a Red Cross centre, which has resulted in almost 100 confirmed Covid-19 cases. However, the centre has been closed and it is reported to be closely monitored with thorough “tracing” carried out.

Although Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno has expressed concern describing the numbers as “alarming”. “We must be calm, as this is a small proportion compared to Malaga’s eight million residents,” he stated. This sudden surge of coronavirus cases has also caused alarm amongst international and local holidaymakers who are looking forward to spending their summer in the Costa del Sol. Moreno, however, reassured locals and tourists, that this outbreak is now “contained and under control”.