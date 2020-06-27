“It’s Back”- Sky Sports’ presenter Jacquie Beltrao in New Breast Cancer Scare

The sportscaster had previously survived the disease but revealed to fans that a recent examination had shown her cancer had returned in a “nastier” form, Jacquie, a former Olympic gymnast, said doctors told her she had grade three breast cancer after she went to get a lump checked out.

Beltrao, 55, who regularly fronts sports bulletins on Sky News’s Sunrise show, was first diagnosed with breast cancer on Christmas Eve in 2013, and weeks later she underwent a mastectomy.

Since that time she had been given the all-clear but then shockingly confirmed the disease had returned in a heartbreaking Twitter video that can be viewed below. The mum-of-three who competed in the 1984 Games said:

“During lockdown, I took my own advice, did a check, and found a tiny lump just here”, (she points to a spot to the right of her neck). “Had it checked out and biopsied straight away. Turns out it’s a grade three breast cancer, much nastier than the first one I had. I’m sharing this because it felt weird to be going back to work on Sky and being on social media and acting like everything was shiny and perfect and fun when it wasn’t”, she said.