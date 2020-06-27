How to Avoid New Normality Fines When Holidaying in Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca This Summer

The ‘new normality’ in Spain will not come cheap to those who refuse to abide by the new measures, therefore, in order to avoid fines of up to €600,000 when holidaying in the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca this summer read on.

Navigating through the norms of the new normality can be difficult so make sure you are behaving responsibly in order to avoid a hefty fine.

The most important rule is to always wear your mask when you are outside on a public pathway and cannot abide by the 1.5-metre distance or always when you are inside in a closed space. This applies to individuals over the age of 6. Fines for this rule can range up to €100.

-- Advertisement --



Business owners who do not comply with the capacity or social distancing regulations can face up to €30,000 fines.

Although the Government is yet to release specific criteria for establishing fines against Public Health they have informed that these can range between €3,001 and €600,000!