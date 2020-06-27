Honour Your Military and Celebrate Today as this June 27 is the UK’s Armed Forces Day!

Today is a day for celebration and honouring the military as this June 27 is Armed Forces Day in the UK.

Armed Forces Day occurs on the last Saturday of June and is a chance for citizens to show their support for the men and women who risk their lives to protect their country. This day recognises the importance of the armed forces, veterans, reservists, cadets, their families, and the charities which support them.

Typically, this day would showcase an array of celebration such as military parades or the exhilarating flypast show which the Red Arrows from the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team perform every year.

Sadly, this year will be very different in terms of celebration due to the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, for the first time in history, the Armed Forces Day celebration will be celebrated virtually, so people all across the globe can celebrate together.