Good News For Dog Lovers As Costa Del Sol Town, Fuengirola, Expands Its Canine Beach

The Council of Fuengirola, Malaga, has expanded its canine beach to over 2,800 square meters, announced this Friday by the mayor Ana Mula, who visited the pet-friendly beach which until now was an area covering 2,128 square meters.

Fuengirola is a pioneering town for pet lovers, being the first in Andalusia to have a dog-friendly beach, which the mayor believes has boosted visitors to the town and its beaches and earned it an award from the pet travel guide Travelguau.

-- Advertisement --



“This measure is another example of the efforts we are making in Fuengirola to improve the quality of our main tourist attractions, the beach” says Mula. Now, pet lovers who want to enjoy the coast with their dogs this summer can do so in a more comfortable and spacious area.