Police shot dead an asylum seeker who went on a knife rampage in Glasgow Hotel stabbing six.

The knifeman, an asylum seeker from Sudan, had complained about his living conditions in the hotel days before he went on his vicious rampage.

The police officer seriously injured in the Glasgow stabbing attack has been named as Constable David Whyte. A male suspect was shot dead by police and six others, including 42-year-old constable Whyte, were taken to hospital after being wounded at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street on Friday afternoon.

The officer remains in a critical but stable condition following the incident, which police are not treating as terror-related. The other victims have yet to be named, but police said they are all males aged 17, 18, 20, 38, and 53.

He was one of six people injured in the attack at the hotel, which is currently housing asylum seekers where the suspect was shot dead by police.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said he offered his “personal support to all those affected” by the incident. In a statement published on Police Scotland’s Twitter account, Mr Livingstone also paid tribute to the officers who dealt with the “terrible incident” that “shocked the whole country”.

“Officers have once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens,” he added.

“Their professionalism as police officers was outstanding. I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness, and commitment to protect the public.”