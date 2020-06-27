Formula One Champ Lewis Hamilton brands Bernie Ecclestone as “ignorant and uneducated” after racist slur

Lewis Hamilton blasts former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone after he said ‘black people are more racist than white people’ in a CNN interview.

Lewis Hamilton has slammed ex-F1 racing chief Bernie Ecclestone as ‘ignorant and uneducated’ after he said ‘black people are more racist than white people’. The 35-year-old hit out at the 89-year-old in a series of Instagram posts following the controversial comments in a recent CNN interview.

Hamilton wrote: “Damn, I just don’t even know where to start with this one. So sad and disappointing to read these comments.”

Lewis Hamilton says the lack of action to improve diversity in Formula 1 under Bernie Ecclestone “makes complete sense” following the sport’s former supremo’s comments about racism. Ecclestone was at the helm of F1 for 40 years before exiting when F1 was taken over by Liberty Media in January 2017.

“Bernie is out of the sport and is a different generation, but this is exactly what is wrong – ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen,” Hamilton wrote.

F1 has recently begun a new campaign to make the sport more inclusive, while six-time world champion Hamilton, being the only black driver in F1 history, has launched his own commission to improve diversity throughout motorsport.