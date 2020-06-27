Costa del Sol Study Shows That Late Night Sleepers Have a Harder Time Regulating Their Emotions

According to a study conducted by the University of Malaga (UOM) in the Costa del Sol, late-night sleepers have a much harder time regulating their emotions.

Professor Juan Manuel Antunez, from the faculty of Psychology at the UOM, has been the leader of this study which analyses the physical, mental, and behavioural changes that occur in a daily cycle.

Previous studies conducted by this professor have already shown that late-night people tend to have more psychological problems, such as mood disorders, eating disorders, psychotic disorders or sleep disturbances. On the other hand, morning people tend to exhibit higher levels of optimism, resilience and emotional intelligence.

Antunez explains that around “20% of the population are morning people, another 20% are evening people and the remaining 60% are intermediate” in other words, somewhere in between.

This study, which has been entirely conducted online, has shown evening people have a harder time reassessing their emotions and instead had greater use of expression suppression strategies, which can be associated with both positive and negative emotions.