Costa Del Sol Local Police Filed An Average 115.76 Complaints A Day During Lockdown

11,303 people have been reported in Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, for flouting lockdowns rules such as not wearing a mask, leaving home during confinement, going out during unauthorized time slots, sharing a vehicle with more people than is permitted or not respecting the minimum safety distance.

The Local Police of Malaga have had their work cut out during the 14 weeks of lockdown, having inspected almost 10,300 hotel terraces and responded to a total of 11,303 complaints against people not sticking to the rules as the lockdown gradually eased.

1048 complaints were filed for failure to wear protective masks (34 per day); 661 for failure to respect social distancing (22 per day); and 52 complaints for failure to comply with confinement rules for minors.

With regard to terraces, 10,293 inspections have been carried out since the start of phase 1 on May 18, an average of 303 interventions a day. A total of 101 establishments have been sanctioned and of all the hotel and catering businesses reported, 20% have been sanctioned for the improper use of fireworks.