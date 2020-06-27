Celebration across tourism industry in Spain as 14 day Quarantine is being lifted by Boris

Hotel groups, restaurants, bars, venues, and entertainers are cheering today across southern Spain because the 14 day return quarantine protocol in the UK from countries of ‘low risk’ (Spain being one of them), will be lifted on July 9, (at least for the moment), by Boris Johnson

Over the past three months of lockdown on the Costa del Sol/Blanca/Brava the hospitality industry has all but collapsed, with many venues, hotels, entertainers actually going completely bust never to return or reopen their business.

Even as lockdown has slowly been lifted in Spain, its been the case that with the exception of more remote businesses, the main income for the whole industry has been tourism, and a huge chunk of that is from the UK.

With the 14 day quarantine protocol in place in countries outside of Spain, the fact that Pedro Sanchez, (Prime minister of Spain), lifted the same rule for people arriving in the country was warmly welcomed, however, the fact still remained that tourists were not booking holidays simply because when they went home they would have to do the 14 days at the other end.

Now with the news that Boris Johnson has said the quarantine rules will no longer apply to countries that are deemed ‘low risk’ as was reported in the early hours by EWN, Spain, France, Greece etc.), colour coding countries with a traffic light system, Red Amber, or Green, (Amber and Green being low risk, and Red being High risk), Those travelling to Red areas will still have to self-isolate for 14 days on return.

Everyone returning to the UK will have to fill in a passenger locator form though, and this is just in case there is an isolated case from a traveler, so that all those who possibly could be infected can be found and treated if necessary.

So as the news breaks all across the Holiday resorts and the hospitality industry in Spain, there are many who are heaving a collective sigh of relief, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel after all.

Venues are being prepared, restaurants are getting ready, Entertainers are dusting off their microphones and costumes, and we are all looking forward to the re-opening of the country properly to the life blood that is tourism.

More plans will be revealed on Monday from the UK regarding the ‘air bridges’ plan which will reveal exactly which countries fall into which categories, and which countries have had a deal struck already.

Boris was very clear though, he said: “The Government will constantly evaluate the situation in the UK, as well other countries, so it can “put on the brakes” if risks re-emerge.”