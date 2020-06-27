BREAKING NEWS: Police find body in search for missing teenager Noah Donohoe

Police think the body found in North Belfast at around 9.45 am on Saturday is that of the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since last Sunday evening.

Officers said they are continuing to provide support to his family and they have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which was examined by specialist officers yesterday.

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help in finding the bag.

-- Advertisement --



A PSNI statement said: ‘Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45 am today. Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

‘Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.’