All of the Beaches in this Municipality of the Costa del Sol Have Been Awarded the ‘Safe Andalucia’ Label

All of Fuengirola’s beaches on the Costa del Sol have been awarded the ‘Safe Andalucia’ (Andalucia Segura) label which verifies its safety for residents and tourists to enjoy.

This certificate aims to further solidify Fuengirola as a safe and high-quality tourist destination.

The official ceremony for this certification with the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the Tourism delegate for the Junta de Andalucia has taken place today on the Gaviotas beach in Los Boliches.

-- Advertisement --



All of Fuengirola’s beaches from Carvajal to Las Gaviotas up to El Castillo have been awarded this seal of approval which “guarantees bathers that they can bathe safely”.

Mula has noted that this seal “is the result of a constant effort made by the government team to maintain the city” as a safe destination with “the best conditions” for “neighbours and visitors”.

She has also made an appeal to beachgoers and hopes they maintain their “individual responsibility” since the Town Hall has already done their part. The Fuengirola Town Hall has reinforced “cleaning, security and surveillance measures throughout the coast” and boasts of “153 professionals who watch over the safety of visitors”.