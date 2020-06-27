9 New Outbreaks: Sudden Surge of Cases in Costa del Sol’s Andalucia Causes Concern Amongst British Holidaymakers

Spain’s Andalucia has now registered nine new outbreaks of the coronavirus, the most significant one located in Costa del Sol’s Malaga, which is increasingly causing concern amongst British holidaymakers.

So far outbreaks of the virus have been registered in Malaga, Granada, Cadiz, Huelva and Almeria.

More specifically, in the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 172 new cases and 2 deaths across the autonomous region.

This sudden surge of coronavirus cases has caused concern amongst British holidaymakers, who have been looking forward to spending their summer in the Costa del Sol now that Boris Johnson and his government has given the go-ahead for travelling.

The most significant outbreak is in Malaga which accounts for 90 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. However, Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia has assured that this outbreak is “under control and contained”.