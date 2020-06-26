UK WEATHER: Severe Risk of Flooding as Thunderstorms and Torrential Rain Sweep Across the UK

After just a week of blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures, thunderstorms and torrential rain are forecast to drench the UK.

The Met Office has warned Friday’s storms could bring lightning, hail, and flooding to some areas, with up to 50mm of rain falling in an hour.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of England, Scotland and east Wales from midday today to 9 am on Saturday. It comes after the UK experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Thursday, with the mercury rising to 33.4C (92.1F) at Heathrow Airport in west London.

The recent heatwave saw thousands of people flock to the south coast, resulting in a major incident being declared and Government experts warning people against gathering in large groups. Large crowds seen on England’s beaches prompted Health Secretary Matt Hancock to threaten to close them if the public does not social distance.

Flood Alerts

The storms are expected to clear northeastwards on Friday afternoon and into the evening, but will remain over north-east Scotland until Saturday morning, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency issued two flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – for the waterways around Loughborough in Leicestershire and the River Trent tributaries in Nottinghamshire.