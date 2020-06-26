UK buyers move to snap up French properties before Brexit transition period ends

IT looks like home buyers from the UK have their sights firmly set on France to snap up a property before the Brexit transition period end on December 31.

There has been a noticeable surge in UK buyers looking to secure French property before the cut-off when those making the move will no longer be able to benefit from the advantages of EU citizens.

The UK will leave the EU’s single market and customs area from January 1, 2021, which means those arriving on French soil will be treated the same as those coming from any other part of the world and this has had a great impact on this year’s market.

There are at least 150,000 Britons in France, according to details from the country’s statistics office Insee, and that figure appears to be growing.

Also, with travel restrictions due to Covid-19 now easing within the EU, it is expected that the period between July and September will be very busy.

There does however seem to be some uncertainty about what exactly will be different for those from the UK looking to buy in France after the transition period, as some details have not yet been finalised

They will still be able to buy and rent out homes in France, as that falls under French law and not the EU. They can also stay in France visa-free for 90 out of 180 days.

The main thought for the rush is that before the end of the transition period, they will retain all rights in areas including residency rights, healthcare and UK state pensions.

For those who move after, much will depend on how negotiations go between the UK and the EU.