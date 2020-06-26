UK BREAKING NEWS: Three Stabbed in ‘major incident’ at Bournemouth Beach

THREE men in their 20s were hurt in a fight near the amusement pier. Dorset Police said one man sustained a stab wound to his back, a second man sustained an injury to his face and the third was injured in the chest and arm. The attacks happened hours after a ‘major incident’ was declared due to the number of sunseekers packed together at the popular resort.

Detective Inspector Gavin House, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation to determine who was responsible for this incident.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence near to the pier today as detectives continue their inquiries in the area.

“I understand there was a large number of people on the beach at the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who may have important information to assist my investigation to please get in touch.”

Doctors have pleaded with people planning holidays to observe social distancing rules as Matt Hancock warned that the government could close down public spaces if necessary.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has set out guidelines for people in England, who will be allowed to visit hotels, bed and breakfast facilities and campsites from July 4.