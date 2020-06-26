TUI Delivers Another Bombshell and Cancels ALL UK & Ireland holidays to Florida until December

ALL TUI UK and Ireland holidays to Florida due to depart until November 30 are being cancelled, announced the global tour operator.

The decision follows new health and safety measures implemented at Walt Disney World to ensure the safety of its guests.

-- Advertisement --



On the TUI website it mentions that customers will still be able to fly to a limited number of locations in Europe, with holidays allowed to resume in parts of Greece, the Balearics and the Canaries.

“These changes would significantly impact the holiday experience for many TUI customers who plan their magical and often once-in-a-lifetime Florida holiday,” the UK’s largest operator said.

TUI’s new Holiday Promise commits the company to only operate holidays where it is able to guarantee an “enjoyable, relaxing and safe holiday without significant changes” at the destination. Customers will be offered a range of flexible alternative options.

#tui #cancellations #florida #ireland #holidays

They can move their original Florida holiday booking to 2021 and receive an incentive, change their booking to any holiday currently on sale until October 2021 and receive an incentive, or cancel their holiday and receive a full refund.

TUI’s Florida programme will relaunch using flights from flying partners on December 1 2020, and TUI Airways flights resume in March 2021.