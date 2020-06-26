Three cyclists injured in collision with lorry in Novelda on the Costa Blanca

Three members of a cycling club were injured during a training session after a collision with a lorry in Novelda on the Costa Blanca.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy and a man aged 48 were the most seriously hurt, with a third cyclist suffering minor injuries in the collision at Calle Cura Gonzalez at 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Two Samu units, a Basic Life Support unit and a primary care doctor were sent to the scene and treated the 48-year-old for ‘multiple trauma injuries’ and the teenager for a fractured knee.

-- Advertisement --



They were taken to the General Hospital in Alicante and Elda Hospital respectively.

The cyclists belong to the Triaspe Club of Aspe and were on a training route when the accident took place at the roundabout leading to Novelda and Monovar.