The Search For New Coronavirus Cases On The Costa Del Sol Is Extended To Nearly 300 People At Five Red Cross Centres

THE cluster of new COVID-19 cases detected at the Red Cross reception centre in Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, with at least 90 infections, is a reminder to the authorities that the pandemic is not over.

The delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, called for citizens to remain alert as there are still over 500 active cases in Malaga city, besides the outbreak at the Red Cross. These include people who have not been admitted to hospital, have not been tested, or are still not cured.

Almost 300 people who are workers, service-users, or volunteers in the five Red Cross centres in the city of Malaga, have been tested and 89 of these have already tested positive, but the number could double.

However, the authorities remain calm and call for citizens to do the same, as they are convinced this is not an outbreak, but an isolated and contained case.