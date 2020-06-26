Teulada-Moraira town hall will help new businesses with loans in a bid to revitalise the local economy

TEULADA-MORAIRA start-ups will receive a €500 non-repayable loan to help them launch new businesses.

The move will help to create employment and revitalise the local economy, by covering the cost of setting up and launching a new business, municipal sources explained.

-- Advertisement --



The offer is available to anybody who begins – or has begun – any type of enterprise located in Teulada-Moraira between October 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020.

The town will allocate 20 grants amounting to a total of €10,000.

Applications should be made within 15 working days after the terms and conditions are published in Alicante Province Official Bulletin.

More information is available from Técnico Afic-Creama Teulada-Moraira (966 491 609) or the adl@teuladamoraira.org email address.