Suspect remanded in custody in connection with attempted murder of his wife in Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A man has been remanded in custody without bail accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his wife in Murcia province on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

HE has also been charged with aggravated assault and battery after reportedly trying to “stab his wife to death’ in Aguilas on Tuesday, June 23.

Shortly before 7.30am, in Calle Ramón y Cajal de Águilas, police received a call reporting a suspected case of domestic violence.

At the scene, they found the victim with a head injuriy, stab wounds to the body and defensive wounds on her hands.

The alleged aggressor was also at the property and was identified by the victim.

Local Police arrested the suspect while paramedics asisted his wife, who was taken to Rafael Mendez de Lorca Hospital.

The alleged attacker, who had recently been released from prison according to media reports, has been remanded into custody an investigation continues.