Squatters in Spain’s Barcelona Take Over a Nurse’s House After a Long Shifting During Health Crisis

A group of squatters has taken over a nurse’s home in Spain’s Barcelona after she was out working a long shift during the coronavirus health crisis.

THE victim of this latest squatter debacle is Pilar, a 62-year-old nurse, who like all health professionals, has been forced to work extremely long shifts during the health crisis.

During one of her shifts, she returned to her home only to find that it had been invaded by squatters whilst she was out saving lives.

In a heartfelt letter, the nurse informs that her only home has been invaded by squatters. She asked readers if they knew that, once squatters enter your home, it doesn’t matter if it hasn’t even been left alone for 24 hours, or if it’s your day-to-day address.

“Once they are in your home, you lose all rights over your home and you lose all your personal possessions. You cannot get back anything, all that is yours is what you have on you,” she explains.

Pilar feels abandoned by the institutions which are meant to protect her, such as the “police or the legal system” and that despite all the applauses to the medics, she is disheartened to know that this is how she is treated.