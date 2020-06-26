Specialists called in to colour-code the paint used to restore Calpe’s iconic Muralla Roja and Xanadu buildings

CALPE’S Muralla Roja and Xanadu apartment blocks are being repainted.

Ricardo Bofill’s emblematic 1970’s buildings, which now feature in architectural textbooks, have lost much of the original colour and their respective Property Owners’ Communities brought in a specialist Ondara-based firm to restore them.

-- Advertisement --



The Xanadu building is green, but the Muralla Roja is not entirely red and has touches of pink, yellow, mauve and sky blue. Matching the original colours is such a delicate operation that two architects from Bofill’s Barcelona studio recently visited Calpe.

Here they gave go-ahead to the chosen tones to ensure that both buildings are as close to possible as the originals.