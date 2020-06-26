Spaniards & Expats Spent Around 30% More on Food & Beverages During Spain’s Lockdown

Spain’s locals and expats from the Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca spent 28.4% more on food and beverages during the lockdown, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

IN total, that amounted to a national spend of around 4,586 million euros more than the same period last year. In fact, household consumption grew 24.5% between March 9 and June 7 during the State of Alarm, translating into an extra 1,635 million kilos of food and beverages, compared to the same period last year.

Most of Spain’s households also noticed that the cost of their average weekly food shop had gone up during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, particularly the cost of fresh produce, such as meat and fruit and vegetables. Fruit and vegetables saw some of the biggest price hikes, with some products doubling, if not tripling, in price during the State of Alarm, as reported.