Spain’s Traffic department using camouflaged vans to catch out drivers using mobiles at the wheel

SPAIN’S Traffic department is using camouflaged vans to catch out drivers using mobile phones at the wheel.

The DGT Directorate General of Traffic has chosen these kinds of vehicles for the job because they’re higher than ordinary cars and give a clearer vision of what motorists are doing while driving, Spanish media reported.

Drivers’ platform SocialDrive claims unmarked vans including Renault Masters and Ford Transit Customs, driven by uniformed Guardia officers and equipped with radars, have been spotted on national highways around the country.

Most recently, SocialDrive says, they have been seen operating between Valencia and Alicante, while earlier on in the year they were active further south, including on the A7 in Almeria and Malaga.

Motorists caught using mobiles and driving at the same time face possible fines of €200 and losing three points from their licences.