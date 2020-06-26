Spain’s holiday island Mallorca tests out technology for controlling maximum beach-goer numbers

TECHNOLOGY for controlling maximum beach-goer capacity in Spain’s Balearic Islands is being tested out in the Mallorca capital.

Two intelligent sensors continuously checking data on the number of people have been put up on Palma‘s Ciutat Jardi beach.

The system provides real time information on the density of beach-goers in a given space.

The Balearic Island Internet of Things (loTIB) communication channel transmits numerical data, not images, to the regional IBETEC Telecommunications and Innovation public entity, from where alerts will be issued to the competent authority if maximum beach capacity is exceeded.

The idea is to allow for quicker action in each zone should there be too many people in one place in order to more effectively guarantee sufficient space for social distancing and protect public health.

The Balearic government is carrying out the Ciutad Jardi pilot in order to ensure the system works effectively, with a view to making it available to all the islands’ coastal councils.

As and when the system is up and running around the islands’ coasts, the information on how many people are on beaches will be made available to the public so that people can decide where to go to avoid crowds.