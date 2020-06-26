Spain’s Costa del Sol on Yellow Alert for Scorching Temperatures up to 40 Degrees

Malaga is on Yellow Alert tomorrow as temperatures are expected to reach a suffocating 40 degrees in some parts of the province, according to Spain’s meteorological agency, Aemet.

The areas affected by the Yellow Alert on Saturday June 27, include the centre of Malaga, Western parts of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley, between the hours of 12.00pm and 20.00pm. The centre of Malaga, Álora and Coín will reach highs of 36 degrees. However, Guadalhorce Valley is expected to bask in 40 degrees of scorching heat. Although the coastal areas are likely to be a bit cooler, temperatures are unlikely to drop below 31 degrees across the province, stated Aemet.